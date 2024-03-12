He said he would wash his hands of his attempts to free black South Africans.
He is the number one candidate for the MK Party in this year's elections, according to a leaked list, ranked according to party hierarchy, that was submitted to the IEC. He is also an ANC member who was suspended in January.
Zuma has been campaigning for the new party, saying its purpose is to free black people, arguing that the country’s laws are anti-African. Some of his controversial ideas include sending pregnant teenagers to Robben Island and imposing anti-gay laws, which he has always stood by despite apologising for his homophobic views in 2006.
Zuma was speaking at a Cape Town church, Shekinah Healing Ministries, on Sunday, where he confirmed being one of the masterminds behind the new political party.
Despite his ambitions to be president, he is constitutionally forbidden from being head of state again as he has served two terms.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Zuma says he'll give up if MK Party is not voted into power
Image: Facebook/Apostle Mohlala
MK Party leading member Jacob Zuma says if voters don’t vote for his party and “liberate” black people that would be the last straw and he would give up on the cause.
