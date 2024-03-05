Bay’s ‘King of the Tour’ is ready to roll
Cameron Scott, 79, has completed more editions of the legendary 109km Cape Town race than any other Gqeberha cyclist
When businessman Cameron Scott sets off on the Cape Town Cycle Tour at the weekend, he will be looking not only to collect his 34th finisher’s medal, but to cement his unofficial title as the Bay’s “King of the Tour”.
Scott, who turns 80 in June, has completed more editions of the legendary 109km race than any other cyclist from Gqeberha — a title he firmly intends holding onto as long as his legs can push the pedals...
