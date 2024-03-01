Zikamdali launches solo career in Gqeberha
Gqeberha singer Zizipho Rala recently returned home to headline her first solo show with a message of self-love and appreciation for individuality.
Rala, also known as Zikamdali, hosted her Melenated Herstory show at the One Room Music and Comedy Club before taking her show to Pretoria and Johannesburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.