Eastern Cape ripe for business outsourcing boom
Outworx opens new premises in Gqeberha and CEO predicts more operators will be attracted to city
With a global surge in interest for call centre services in SA, Outworx chief executive Robin Hoekstra believes the Eastern Cape is the new frontier for business process outsourcing (BPO) and has opened up shop in Gqeberha with a R12.5m investment — creating 500 jobs.
The R12.5m was an initial investment with the new premises located in Humerail, Hoekstra announced at the Kwantu Private Game Reserve...
