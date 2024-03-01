A man arrested in Gqeberha for dealing in drugs has been sentenced to a fine of R100,000 — and should he default on payment, he faces 10 years’ direct imprisonment.
The charges date back to November 2 2017, when Mwelase Mkosana, 51, was arrested by members of the Hawks’ narcotics team who were patrolling the N2 between Greenbushes and Baywest Mall.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, at about 6.10pm, officers received information about a white Nissan Almera with a GP registration plate travelling from Cape Town to Gqeberha, and that there were possibly drugs inside the vehicle.
While still doing patrols, members spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.
“With the permission of the driver, the members searched the vehicle and confiscated Tik weighing over 80g, and with an estimated value of more than R800,000,” Mgolodela said.
The Nissan Almera, worth R179,000, belonged to a car rental company in Cape Town and was then confiscated and returned to the rightful owner.
Mgolodela said Mkosana was arrested on the spot.
He was later released on warning after appearing in court.
On Monday, Mkosana was sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court to a fine of R100,000 or 10 years’ imprisonment should he fail to pay up.
An amount of R30,000 was payable on the day of sentencing, with the balance — R70,000 — to be settled in the upcoming months.
HeraldLIVE
‘Pay up R100,000 or go to jail’ — court tells drug dealer
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A man arrested in Gqeberha for dealing in drugs has been sentenced to a fine of R100,000 — and should he default on payment, he faces 10 years’ direct imprisonment.
The charges date back to November 2 2017, when Mwelase Mkosana, 51, was arrested by members of the Hawks’ narcotics team who were patrolling the N2 between Greenbushes and Baywest Mall.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, at about 6.10pm, officers received information about a white Nissan Almera with a GP registration plate travelling from Cape Town to Gqeberha, and that there were possibly drugs inside the vehicle.
While still doing patrols, members spotted the vehicle and pulled it over.
“With the permission of the driver, the members searched the vehicle and confiscated Tik weighing over 80g, and with an estimated value of more than R800,000,” Mgolodela said.
The Nissan Almera, worth R179,000, belonged to a car rental company in Cape Town and was then confiscated and returned to the rightful owner.
Mgolodela said Mkosana was arrested on the spot.
He was later released on warning after appearing in court.
On Monday, Mkosana was sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court to a fine of R100,000 or 10 years’ imprisonment should he fail to pay up.
An amount of R30,000 was payable on the day of sentencing, with the balance — R70,000 — to be settled in the upcoming months.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News