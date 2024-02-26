Man burns to death in Booysen Park shack fire tragedy
Deceased’s mother was next on list to receive an RDP house at new development under construction across the road
A sombre atmosphere hung over the community of Jagvlakte, on the outskirts of Booysen Park, as neighbours and building contractors cleared the burnt remnants of a shack fire that killed a 52-year-old man.
By the time neighbours noticed the fire raging inside the small metal structure it was too late, and Hendrik Swartz had already been engulfed by the blaze...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.