A case of child abandonment is under investigation after a baby was found at the entrance to the Mount Road police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a police officer was walking towards her vehicle at about 2am when she heard a baby crying near the pedestrian gate.
“The baby was found on the floor in the corner,” Naidu said.
“He was wrapped in a black and brown towel and a white blanket.
“The child was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.”
Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother is asked to contact the SAPS Mount Road on 041-394-6316 or 041-394-6243.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
Baby found abandoned outside police station
Image: GARETH WILSON
