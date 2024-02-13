Kariega police are investigating a double murder after two teenage boys were gunned down outside a house in Thomas Gamble at the weekend.
Police were called to the scene in Palm Drive shortly after 8pm on Saturday where they found the bodies of Leewin Goliath,16, and Kiano Salman, 18, in the street.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a family member was inside her home while the boys were outside in the street.
“She heard multiple gunshots and went outside where she came across their bodies,” Naidu said.
Goliath suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and Salman succumbed to multiple wounds.
“The motive for the shooting is still unknown and the police are investigating two cases of murder.”
HeraldLIVE
Two teens gunned down in Kariega
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
