×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two teens gunned down in Kariega

By Riaan Marais - 13 February 2024
Police are investigating the murders of two teenage boys who were shot dead on Saturday night in Palm Drive, Kariega
DOUBLE MURDER: Police are investigating the murders of two teenage boys who were shot dead on Saturday night in Palm Drive, Kariega
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Kariega police are investigating a double murder after two teenage boys were gunned down outside a house in Thomas Gamble at the weekend.

Police were called to the scene in Palm Drive shortly after 8pm on Saturday where they found the bodies of Leewin Goliath,16, and Kiano Salman, 18, in the street.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a family member was inside her home while the boys were outside in the street.

“She heard multiple gunshots and went outside where she came across their bodies,” Naidu said.

Goliath suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and Salman succumbed to multiple wounds.

“The motive for the shooting is still unknown and the police are investigating two cases of murder.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read