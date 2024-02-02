The coffin that just won’t go away
The mystery of the coffin which was wheeled along the streets of Gqeberha by a homeless man earlier this week has been solved — though the story of its origin is equally bizarre.
The owner of Woolfies Pawn Brokers in Sidwell, Paul Spriggs, said he bought the wooden coffin at a police auction seven years ago for just R50, purely for his amusement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.