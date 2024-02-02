×

The coffin that just won’t go away

By Brandon Nel - 02 February 2024

The mystery of the coffin which was wheeled along the streets of Gqeberha by a homeless man earlier this week has been solved — though the story of its origin is equally bizarre.

The owner of Woolfies Pawn Brokers in Sidwell, Paul Spriggs, said he bought the wooden coffin at a police auction seven years ago for just R50, purely for his amusement...

