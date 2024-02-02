DNA ‘link’ secures arrest in Andy Kawa cold case
But businesswoman unimpressed by police breakthrough 13 years after her rape ordeal
More than 13 years after Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa was raped along the Gqeberha beachfront, police have made a breakthrough by linking a suspect’s DNA from a stolen property case to the 2010 ordeal.
And while news of the man’s arrest was celebrated by advocates against gender-based violence, for Kawa, who spent more than a decade fighting for justice and for the police who had botched her case to be held accountable, the sudden turnaround has come “a little too late”...
