Meeting to ratify appointment of acting city manager called off
A council meeting called to ratify the appointment of electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela as acting city manager was abruptly called off on Monday.
A circular sent by corporate services acting director Dumisa Mbebe to councillors said the meeting had been cancelled at the instruction of speaker Eugene Johnson...
