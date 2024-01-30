×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Meeting to ratify appointment of acting city manager called off

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 January 2024

A council meeting called to ratify the appointment of electricity and energy executive director Luvuyo Magalela as acting city manager was abruptly called off on Monday.

A circular sent by corporate services acting director Dumisa Mbebe to councillors said the meeting had been cancelled at the instruction of speaker Eugene Johnson...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read