News

Thespians honoured at entertaining awards ceremony

30 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

It was an occasion to remember for The Little Theatre’s stellar cast of thespians at the weekend when they were celebrated at the Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society’s (Pemads) 12th Night Awards in Central.

An array of uncanny performances, impromptu skits and loud cheers for the proud winners brought the acclaimed theatre alive at the first Pemads awards ceremony in four years...

