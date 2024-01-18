JUST IN | Eastern Cape matric pass rate rises to 81.4%
The Eastern Cape’s 2023 matric class received a pass rate of 81.4%, an increase from 77.3% in 2022.
This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga who announced the national matric results on Thursday evening...
