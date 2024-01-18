×

Business

Isuzu SA scoops Top Employer award for second year in a row

Premium
By Devon Koen - 18 January 2024

The global authority recognising organisations for best people practices has certified Isuzu Motors SA as being among the Top Employers in SA for the second year in a row.

The certification is based on the participation, validation and audit of the Human Resources Best Practices Survey. ..

