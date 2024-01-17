×

News

Vital coal line still closed after two trains collide near Richards Bay

By Lwazi Hlangu - 17 January 2024
MANGLED MESS: Two trains carrying coal collided and derailed on Sunday near Richards Bay
Image: Supplied

Cleanup operations are still in place on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast after two trains collided on Sunday.

The two coal freight trains collided at Elubana, outside Richards Bay, resulting in the disruption of the vital economic export rail line in the town.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) said there were no serious injuries reported and the staff who were involved in the collision were sent for medical observation.

It confirmed that it had begun recovery efforts and was investigating the cause of the accident.

“TFR teams were dispatched to the scene immediately and recovery efforts began in earnest.

“Environmental teams are also at the scene to ensure compliance in the recovery and cleanup operations.”

The parastatal has a manual management system using signals and telecommunications to manage movement.

Transnet announced in November that it would be gradually adding to its coal service to the north corridor, primarily to reduce the congestion at the Richards Bay port, as part of the company’s overall recovery plan.

The corridor, which runs from Lephalale to Richards Bay, has experienced significant challenges which have hampered its performances in recent years, including lack of locomotives, cable theft and infrastructure vandalism. — TimesLIVE

Most Read