×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Fruit exporters mull legal action against Transnet over Cape Town port crisis

Some producers forced to ship via Gqeberha as delays cost industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/2022 season

Premium
By Denene Erasmus - 17 January 2024

Fruit farmers and exporters are considering legal action against state-owned logistics company Transnet National Ports Authority after a four-year struggle with the movement of their produce through the container terminal at the Port of Cape Town.

Shipping delays at the port, caused by endemic inefficiencies and equipment failures, cost the industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/2022 season, and since then the situation has not improved...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read