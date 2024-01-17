News Editors Choice
Fruit exporters mull legal action against Transnet over Cape Town port crisis
Some producers forced to ship via Gqeberha as delays cost industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/2022 season
Fruit farmers and exporters are considering legal action against state-owned logistics company Transnet National Ports Authority after a four-year struggle with the movement of their produce through the container terminal at the Port of Cape Town.
Shipping delays at the port, caused by endemic inefficiencies and equipment failures, cost the industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/2022 season, and since then the situation has not improved...
