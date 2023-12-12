Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards

The long-awaited Cape winelands airport is a step closer to reality with the unveiling of concept plans that promise an airport experience with wine-tasting, vineyards and an outdoor amphitheatre.

The airport still needs various approvals and is conducting an environmental impact assessment. If the project goes ahead it could attract thousands more visitors to Cape Town.

The consortium of private owners on Tuesday hosted a media tour of the picturesque site between Bellville and Stellenbosch at which project stakeholders detailed their plans. In addition to the aforementioned visitor attractions, amenities would include a botanical garden and an aviation museum. The outdoor amphitheatre would seat 5,000 people.

The consortium believes the R7bn expansion programme would turn one of the region’s oldest airfields into a transport hub and springboard into one of the country’s fastest-growing residential areas.