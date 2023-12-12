Concept gives new meaning to in-flight entertainment
Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards
The long-awaited Cape winelands airport is a step closer to reality with the unveiling of concept plans that promise an airport experience with wine-tasting, vineyards and an outdoor amphitheatre.
The airport still needs various approvals and is conducting an environmental impact assessment. If the project goes ahead it could attract thousands more visitors to Cape Town.
The consortium of private owners on Tuesday hosted a media tour of the picturesque site between Bellville and Stellenbosch at which project stakeholders detailed their plans. In addition to the aforementioned visitor attractions, amenities would include a botanical garden and an aviation museum. The outdoor amphitheatre would seat 5,000 people.
The consortium believes the R7bn expansion programme would turn one of the region’s oldest airfields into a transport hub and springboard into one of the country’s fastest-growing residential areas.
“We are thrilled to introduce this airport expansion to the Cape winelands region,” said Deon Cloete, MD of Cape Winelands Airport, in a statement coinciding with the site visit. “This facility represents a commitment to providing world class transportation options, promoting tourism and stimulating economic growth in our beautiful region.”
“Airports worldwide are known to have a positive impact on the socioeconomic conditions of the regions which they serve. This airport will be no different.”
Some of the airport’s features include:
- A 3.5km runway
- Terminal capacity of 5.2-million passengers a year
- Aeronautical activities including aviation-related businesses and supporting infrastructure
- A low carbon footprint with renewable energy sources, such as solar and chicken manure biogas power
- State-of-the-art water recycling systems.
The airport has the support of the DA-led provincial government, which hailed the project as a game-changer for the regional economy.
“The airport, just 10km from Bellville, is perfectly situated to handle some of the spillover air traffic from Cape Town International, and will of course attract its own new international routes as well,’ said Cayla Murray, DA provincial spokesperson on finance, economic opportunities and tourism. “The airport aims to be completely environmentally sustainable, which is why getting the environmental authorisation off the ground is so crucial,” Murray said.
The airport is set to offer a range of domestic and international flight options, including new routes. It aims to process about 2-million international tourists and 3-million domestic travellers a year by 2050, which would double the overall annual passenger traffic to the region.
