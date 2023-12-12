Christmas came early for a Kariega man when, after a two-decade battle, his dream of owning his home became a reality.
After embarking on the journey to secure a home for his family in 2004, Sandisile Kenneth Benya did not foresee the tireless struggle that lay ahead.
His hopes were dashed when the promised house failed to materialise, leaving his family in the lurch.
Despite the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality offering to relocate him to another shack, Benya refused, having waited patiently for his long-promised house.
He then turned to Legal Aid SA, where civil legal practitioner Nadia Jordaan from the Kariega local office took on the case.
Through independent research, it was revealed that, with minor adjustments, the house could be built without affecting the drainage system.
“I’ve lived here from 1988, my subsidy approval was in 2004 if my memory serves me correctly, I’m grateful to Legal Aid SA, Nadia Jordaan, especially for not giving up on my case,” Benya said.
“I don’t want to tell you lies, mentally and emotionally it’s been hell for me but finally my house has been built and handed over in 2023.”
Legal Aid’s Wongi Makhenyane said the case was a testament to the unwavering perseverance and resilience of their practitioners.
“It took many years to reach its logical conclusion, but throughout the journey, Nadia Jordaan remained steadfast in the pursuit of justice for Mr Benya and his family.
“For the first time in years, Mr Benya and his family will spend Christmas in the kind of home they have been longing for.”
Legal Aid SA’s Eastern Cape provincial executive, Hope Bambiso said: “Legal Aid SA is proud to have played a pivotal role in this journey towards justice.
“We are committed to continuing our work in ensuring that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has access to legal representation and a chance to reclaim their rights and dignity.”
HeraldLIVE
Kariega man finally gets home after long legal battle
Image: SIPHOKAZI NOGAYA
