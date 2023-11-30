Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailing drivers under siege
Body found in Gqeberha the latest chilling incident to torment community
An inconsolable wife held the hand of a family member as she emerged from the reeds at the Van der Kemps Kloof nature reserve after she was given the daunting task of identifying the body of her murdered husband on Wednesday afternoon.
E-hailing driver Charles Musumhu had become another statistic while trying to make an honest living for his family...
