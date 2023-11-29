×

Piedt’s five-wicket haul puts SA A in driver’s seat

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 29 November 2023

Off-spinner Dane Piedt’s five-wicket haul helped SA A assume full control of their 4-Day international against the West Indies A at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday.

Having been dismissed for 298 early on day two, SA A’s attack bowled with great discipline to roll the visitors for 154 in reply, with Piedt ending with bowling figures of 5/28...

