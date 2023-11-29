Make your voice heard on seismic testing for oil off coast
The new year could see seismic testing for oil and gas exploration off the Southern Cape coast.
But, in the meantime, environmentalists have called on the public to make their voices heard to prevent a process they say would be detrimental to ocean life and could have far-reaching consequences for the local economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.