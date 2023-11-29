Yet another Nelson Mandela Bay teenager brutally murdered
‘Incredibly smart’ Alleche Uithaler, who loved church and dreamt of becoming a model, killed in cold blood
An 18-year-old girl was happily sitting with her friends when a group of men kicked down the front door, walked right up to her and shot her in the head at point-blank range before casually leaving the scene.
The bloody murder in Booysen Park in the early hours of Monday, which cut short young Alleche Uithaler’s dreams of becoming a model, is eerily similar to the recent killing of another teenager in the area, Verushka “Rosie” Nel. ..
