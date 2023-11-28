Engagement session highlights importance of inclusion
Allowing people to feel valued, acknowledged and recognised for their contributions was the key message at a two-day engagement session held at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) this week.
NMU and partners Bath University and Unisa aimed to highlight the importance of collaborative and purpose-driven engagement in which various stakeholders could work towards a shared purpose...
