1City Marathon pacemaker Jack aims to help athletes reach their PBs
NMB 1City Marathon pacemaker Mkhululi Jack is dedicated to helping athletes reach their personal best times on Saturday.
Both the 42.2km marathon and the 21.1km, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will start and finish at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.