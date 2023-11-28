×

Sport

1City Marathon pacemaker Jack aims to help athletes reach their PBs

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 28 November 2023

NMB 1City Marathon pacemaker Mkhululi Jack is dedicated to helping athletes reach their personal best times on Saturday.

Both the 42.2km marathon and the 21.1km, presented by Eastern Province Athletics in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, will start and finish at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes...

