Filmmaker returns to her roots for documentary on SA’s democratic history
US-based Precious Kofi looking to capture country’s ebbs and flows of the past 30 years
Eastern Cape-born, US-based filmmaker Precious Kofi plans to bring SA’s colourful three-decade democratic history to life through an upcoming documentary titled I Am a South African.
A media run in Gqeberha at the weekend gave a first glimpse into the captivating film, exploring the lives of ordinary citizens since democracy, as a lead-up to the 2024 elections...
