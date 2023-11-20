Cops under microscope over stabbing, stokvel cash robbery
Criminal cases have been opened against at least 10 Bay officers this month
A woman’s stokvel money allegedly stolen and a car guard choked and stabbed — these are just two of the cases police in Nelson Mandela Bay have been implicated in recently.
In all, criminal cases have been opened against at least 10 Bay police officers this month alone, while two have been arrested in Kariega and East London...
