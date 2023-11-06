Inaugural Eastern Cape Art and Fashion week sets pulses racing

Eastern Cape fashion designers made a lasting impression, captivating audiences, including the likes of Kaizer Chiefs marketing guru Jessica Motaung, at the 2023 Eastern Cape Art and Fashion Week.
The inaugural three-day fashion event was a key component of the Algoa Festival and Jonsson Workwear Algoa Cup, which was run at the Fairview racecourse on Sunday.
The fusion of fashion and horse racing was bound to happen, as other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Cape Town have already integrated fashion shows with horse racing events.
The then Port Elizabeth became a hub of horse racing in 1857, with the establishment of the turf club and the formation of the Jockey Club of South Africa in the city in 1882.
The weekend festivities began with a Charity Race Day on Friday, hosted by the Sunshine Coast Eventing Club, while the fashion event kicked off at the Tramways building on the same day, featuring a curriculum show for aspiring student designers.
The African Futurism-themed fashion show, held at Fairview on Saturday, was supported by the Small Enterprise Development Agency, and featured designers from across the province, Gauteng and internationally who embraced the theme with creativity and innovation.
The event was a dazzling celebration of African designs, leaving more than 100 guests in sheer amazement.
The atmosphere was filled with glitz and glamour as the crowd sang and danced to the music played by a deejay.
Motaung, a Racehorse Owners Association member who was in the Bay for the weekend, said the fashion show was a great addition to the racing.
“It was lovely to see new and young designers expressing themselves, showing their creativity and linking it to racing.”
Zinwe Mhlati, originally from Qonce, was voted the best designer.
Mhlati, 22, obtained his national diploma in fashion at Walter Sisulu University in 2022.
He is now studying for his advanced diploma in fashion at Tshwane University of Technology.
Mhlati said his winning formula was to stick to the theme by using African prints while making his creations look more modern by adding the latest stylish fabrics, including items containing glitter.
This was the first competition he won and he took home a sewing machine worth R8,000.
On Sunday, a children’s fashion show was held at Fairview.
4Racing chief of staff Vuwani Mutshembele said the company was proud to partner with the Eastern Cape Art and Fashion Week, which is to become an annual event.
“The idea is to extend the fashion for a week, starting on a Monday all the way to Sunday,” Mutshembele said.
The fashion week organisers, Graham Pagenga, 46, and Thandolwethu Piliso, 35, said they were surprised by the big turnout.
“People are looking forward to the next bigger event — this was not just about a fashion show, it was about skills development,” Piliso said.
“Next year we want to have a young designer emporium, where we want our designers to be in retail — we do not just want it to end with a fashion show.”
Inaugural Eastern Cape Art and Fashion week sets pulses racing
