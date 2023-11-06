×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top Coega official placed on precautionary suspension

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 November 2023

The Coega Development Corporation has placed the company secretary and head of the legal department Sivuyile Boqwana on precautionary suspension. 

Celeste Prince, head of compliance, has been appointed to act in the position of company secretary...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest