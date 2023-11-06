Top Coega official placed on precautionary suspension
The Coega Development Corporation has placed the company secretary and head of the legal department Sivuyile Boqwana on precautionary suspension.
Celeste Prince, head of compliance, has been appointed to act in the position of company secretary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.