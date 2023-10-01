Time to take a stand against those who take power and enrich themselves, says Boesak
Struggle stalwart and cleric Allan Boesak has accused the South African government of causing racial divisions in the country while political leaders line their pockets to the detriment of its citizens.
Speaking at a breakfast event at the VGK church in Kariega on Saturday, Boesak said SA was in crisis and all citizens had been traumatised by the lack of leadership. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.