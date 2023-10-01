Warriors will be ready for next challenge — Peterson
Side eager for game time after rain sees disappointing fourth rain cancellation in one-day campaign
As the Dafabet Warriors begin preparations for an important weekend in their CSA One-Day Cup campaign, head coach Robin Peterson has urged his players to remain focused on the challenges ahead.
The Gqeberha side were forced to watch rain spoil their party yet again, this time against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.