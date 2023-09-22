×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro Matters makes a difference for Nelson Mandela Bay residents

By Tokologo Lekoma and Hlumani Mcuba - 22 September 2023

A huge water leak at a Colchester resident’s property, several potholes in Walmer and a sewage problem near a Forest Hill flat have all been swiftly fixed, thanks to Metro Matters.

Claude Gallant, who lives with his brother, Nathan, in Colchester, reached out to Metro Matters after he reported a leaking water meter three weeks ago which left his property submerged...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award

Latest