Metro Matters makes a difference for Nelson Mandela Bay residents
A huge water leak at a Colchester resident’s property, several potholes in Walmer and a sewage problem near a Forest Hill flat have all been swiftly fixed, thanks to Metro Matters.
Claude Gallant, who lives with his brother, Nathan, in Colchester, reached out to Metro Matters after he reported a leaking water meter three weeks ago which left his property submerged...
