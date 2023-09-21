EFF boasts after Student Command wins at Wits: ‘warning shot’ for 2024
As the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) won the majority of seats on the Wits University students' representative council (SRC) on Wednesday, its national leaders were confident this was a “warning shot” ahead of next year's national elections.
The EFF has over the years been making inroads and dominating at several universities and Tvet colleges across the country. This dominance, however, has not been replicated in national or local government elections. In the 2021 local government elections, the party received 10.31% of the votes while it continues to grow in institutions of higher learning.
But the EFF says winning at universities was a step towards future domination.
“The insurmountable victory of the EFFSC in universities is a warning shot towards total victory in 2024,” the party said on social media.
The Student Command won eight seats out of the 13 contested at Wits, which has for years been a stronghold of the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco).
Two days before the Wits elections, the EFFSC enjoyed campaigning with EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on campus.
“I request that we make this campus a very safe campus for women. My brothers, stop beating-up young women. A person that beats up a woman is not a Fighter. Please do not rape — be people of love. We must make sure our campus is free of perverts,” Ndlozi told a crowd of students.
Announcing the results on Wednesday, Wits student affairs deputy dean Tshegofatso Mogaladi said the voter turnout was 11,823, representing 30% of eligible voters.
Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze said the EFF’s wins at universities did not necessarily mean the party would enjoy the same success in national elections. Kotze attributed this to many factors, including the relatively low voter turnout at universities when compared nationally.
He said many young people viewed student politics differently from national or local government elections.
“Young people generally believe they are not well represented in national politics and that older politicians do not care much about their issues and, as a result, the youth show less interest in those elections. Generally, at most universities, even in SRC elections there is a concern that the voter turnout is not high,” Kotze said.
He said the EFF was appealing to young people but this was not the case for broader population.
“The EFF represents itself as a party for young people, and does not appeal to the broader population, which, strictly speaking, is very conservative.”
Here are some reactions from social media:
Good Morning South Africa!— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 21, 2023
The Insurmountable Victory of The EFFSC In Universities Is A Warning Shot Towards Total Victory In 2024!@EFFStudents @WitsEFF Ha Milosa! 👏🏾#RegisterToVoteEFF By Dialling *134*20024# pic.twitter.com/TxmVIfIHbZ
All in. Wits is our home. EFFSC wins Wits University— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 20, 2023
2024 is our 1994 pic.twitter.com/nmtcSPTgbQ
"An organization that cannot survive outside of governance does not deserve to be in governance."#PYALives 🖤💚💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/iMVEp9JOZj— WITS SASCO SUPER BRANCH (@SASCO_Wits) September 21, 2023
[ANNOUNCEMENT🚨]— Wits Elections (@WitsElections) September 20, 2023
Here are the provisional results of the SRC elections 2023/24.
Once again, thank to all students who cast their votes! #WitsSRCElections pic.twitter.com/nnTOED3oYC