Murdered pastor’s final days of ‘constant fear’
Shuttle service boss flagged alleged embezzlement shortly before being gunned down in suspected hit
Days before much-loved Nelson Mandela Bay pastor Ryno Plaatjies was gunned down in a suspected hit, he had discovered that thousands of rand were allegedly being embezzled from the Summer Shuttle Services bank account and funnelled into fictitious accounts.
On August 30 — two days before he was murdered — Plaatjies, who was the chair of the shuttle service, spent several hours in a bank, trying to change the banking details and the signatories on the business account...
