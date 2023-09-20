×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Murdered pastor’s final days of ‘constant fear’

Shuttle service boss flagged alleged embezzlement shortly before being gunned down in suspected hit

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Roslyn Baatjies - 20 September 2023

Days before much-loved Nelson Mandela Bay pastor Ryno Plaatjies was gunned down in a suspected hit, he had discovered that thousands of rand were allegedly being embezzled from the Summer Shuttle Services bank account and funnelled into fictitious accounts.

On August 30 — two days before he was murdered — Plaatjies, who was the chair of the shuttle service, spent several hours in a bank, trying to change the banking details and the signatories on the business account...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest