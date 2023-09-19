Border, EP win on second day of SA Premier Interprovincial in EL

Border and Eastern Province notched victories on Tuesday's second day of the SA Premier Interprovincial golf tournament at East London Golf Club.
Playing in the B Section, hosts Border were too good for Boland beating them 8-4 while Eastern Province collected their second consecutive win in the A Section edging North West 6½-5½.
The event continues until Friday.
Tuesday's results were:
A Section
North West 5½ Eastern Province 6½
Foursomes (North West first): Van der Merwe, Weber lost to Germshuys, Adam 2Down; Louwrens, Anderson halved with van Vuuren, Zietsman; De Klerk, Inglis halved with Tibshraeny, Van der Watt; Wessels, Goldhill halved with Ludick, Mantshiyo
Singles: Nicolaas Weber lost to Dillon Germshuys 6/4; Jaco Anderson beat Andile Adam 2/1; Wessel Louwrens lost to Francois van Vuuren 4/3; Jeff Inglis lost to Pieter Zietsman 1Down; Janko van der Merwe lost to Tiaan Tibshraeny 5/4; Oliver Goldhill beat Lumkile Mantshiyo 1Up; Nash de Klerk beat Johndre Ludick 4/3; Jordan Wessels beat Jean Pierre van der Watt 1Up
Free State 5 Central Gauteng 7
Foursomes (Free State first): Weigelt, Pieterse lost to Deltel, Sakota 3/2; Xaba, Cronje halved with Labuschagne, Wykes; Heyman, Kemp beat Paxton, de Lange 3/1; Griessel, Stone lost to Du Plooy, Emanuel 3/2
Singles: Albert Weigelt halved with Grant Labuschagne; Pieter Cronje beat Kayle Wykes 4/2; Charles Pieterse lost to Filip Sakota 1Down; Mojalefa Xaba lost to Jaden Deltel 2Down; Jano Stone beat Gustav de Lange 3/2; Christiaan Heyman lost to Sean Paxton 2Down; Gary Kemp beat Rees Martin Emanuel 3/1; Stefan Griessel lost to Simon du Plooy 3/1;
Ekurhuleni 4 Western Province 8
Foursomes (Ekurhuleni first): Venter, Mkhize lost to Lee, le Roux 3/1; Wilsenach, Lange beat Brugman, Taberer 1Up; Blomerus, Willis-Schoeman halved with Georgiou, Cooper; Burnand, Raper lost to van der Merwe, Ochse 3/2
Singles: Nicko Venter lost to Philip Taberer 2/1; Khanya Mkhize halved with Shaun le Roux; Jonathan Wilsenach halved with Jack Brugman; Marno Lange beat Karl Ochse 3/2; Luke Willis-Schoeman lost to Jungwi Lee 7/5; John-William Blomerus lost to Andrew Georgiou 3/2; Christy Raper lost to Matthew Cooper 1Down; Jordan Burnand halved with Altin van der Merwe
A Section log
Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Western Province (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 18)
2 Central Gauteng (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 14)
3 Eastern Province (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 13)
4 North West (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 10.5)
5 Ekurhuleni (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 9.5)
6 Free State (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 7)
B Section
Border 8 Boland 4
Foursomes (Border first): Pillay, Pillay beat Jooste, Brits 2/1; Du Plessis, Coetzee lost to Rabie, Keffers 3/1; Koekemoer, Moore beat van Schoor, Pieters 2/1; Weber, van der Bergh halved with Kayne, Rossouw
Singles: Sean Coetzee beat Danie Jooste 3/2; Sunil Pillay halved with Jere Brits; Udesh Pillay beat Angelo Keffers 2/1; Johan Du Plessis beat Anton Pieters 4/3; Ryan Koekemoer lost to John Rabie 5/3; Luke Moore lost to Ryk van Schoor 2/1; Kyle van der Bergh beat Pieter Rossouw 5/4; Benjamin Weber beat Dylan Kayne 2/1
Mpumalanga 2 KwaZulu-Natal 10
Foursomes (Mpumalanga first): Howard, Dube lost to Truter, Broomhead 2Down; van Dyk, Pieterse beat Gilliver, Olivier 4/3; Strydom, Olivier beat Kistensamy, Cryer 2/1; Elliott, Mare lost to Arthur, van der Berg 5/4
Singles: Thabo Dube lost to Grant Olivier 2Down; Derrick Howard lost to Jason Broomhead 6/4; Justin van Dyk lost to Luke Truter 5/4; Alex Pieterse lost to Kyle Kistensamy 3/2; Devon Strydom lost to Cade Cryer 1Down; Corne Olivier lost to Jason W Gilliver 1Down; Ivan Mare lost to Ruben van der Berg 3/2; Jarryd Elliott lost to Astin Wade Arthur 3/2
Southern Cape 8½ Gauteng North 3½
Foursomes (Southern Cape first): Steinhobel, Williams lost to Rossouw, van der Merwe 2/1; Barnard, Marais beat Van Den Berg, Naidoo 3/1; Osner, Coetzee beat Crosbie, de Abreu 2/1; Verster, Bossenger lost to Leonard, De Flamingh 1Down
Singles: Ivan Williams beat Christopher van der Merwe 5/4; Ulrich Steinhobel beat Tertius Van Den Berg 6/4; Joshua Marais beat Nishalin Naidoo 1Up; Ian Barnard halved with Matthew Rossouw; Pieter Coetzee beat Tobias De Flamingh 2/1; Damian Osner lost to Fabrizio de Abreu 5/4; Wendell Bossenger beat Keagan Crosbie 2/1; Ivan Verster beat Tristan Leonard 3/2
B Section log
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 KwaZulu-Natal (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 17)
2 Southern Cape (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 15.5)
3 Gauteng North (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 15)
4 Border (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 13)
5 Boland (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 9)
6 Mpumalanga (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2.5)
