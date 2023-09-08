×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Solar park groundwork progressing well

Engineering firm finds conditions suitable for first phase of landmark project in Parsons Vlei

Premium
08 September 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Gqeberha is on the verge of a transformative energy shift as construction is set to commence in the coming months at Nelson Mandela Bay’s first solar farm.

The site is progressing well and its geology is currently being tested to allow developers to settle on the best design and construction...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest