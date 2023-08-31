×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Perumal accuses Odendaal of interference

But former mayor says she is grasping at straws and has no authority at MBDA any more

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 August 2023

The Mandela Bay Development Agency has accused DA councillor Retief Odendaal of interference in a letter written to speaker Eugene Johnson.

Glenda Perumal, who referred to herself as the MBDA board chair despite a council resolution dissolving the board earlier in August, accused Odendaal of having influenced the municipality not to pay R38m owed to the entity...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest