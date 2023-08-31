Perumal accuses Odendaal of interference
But former mayor says she is grasping at straws and has no authority at MBDA any more
The Mandela Bay Development Agency has accused DA councillor Retief Odendaal of interference in a letter written to speaker Eugene Johnson.
Glenda Perumal, who referred to herself as the MBDA board chair despite a council resolution dissolving the board earlier in August, accused Odendaal of having influenced the municipality not to pay R38m owed to the entity...
