KwaNobuhle woman recognised for ‘fabulous’ work in fighting GBV
She survived cancer, scooped a Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens award, and for her fabulousness, she recently bagged a national Fabulous Woman award.
The Herald Citizens winner for 2022 in the gender-based violence category, Ntombozuko Jafta, cried tears of joy as she recalled her journey...
