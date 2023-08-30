Crackdown on disruptive behaviour at council meetings
New regulations gazetted to ensure sittings proceed smoothly and councillors conduct themselves in orderly manner
The national co-operative governance and traditional affairs department is cracking down on disruptive behaviour by councillors — including ensuring that criminal complaints are reported to the police — in a bid to improve council proceedings.
The conduct of councillors is the subject of recent regulations gazetted by co-operative governance minister Thembisile Nkadimeng...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.