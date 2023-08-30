×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Crackdown on disruptive behaviour at council meetings

New regulations gazetted to ensure sittings proceed smoothly and councillors conduct themselves in orderly manner

30 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The national co-operative governance and traditional affairs department is cracking down on disruptive behaviour by councillors — including ensuring that criminal complaints are reported to the police — in a bid to improve council proceedings.

The conduct of councillors is the subject of recent regulations gazetted by co-operative governance minister Thembisile Nkadimeng...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest