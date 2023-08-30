×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man accused of raping daughter to stand trial in October

30 August 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A 62-year-old Patensie man allegedly raped his daughter for the first time in 2021, when she was just 11 years old.

She was allegedly raped another two times before he was ultimately arrested...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says

Latest