N2 plunged into darkness as street lights broken, stripped
Safety and security fears in Colchester after more than 60 poles toppled over and electrical cables stolen
The dangers of roaming cattle, large volumes of trucks and speeding vehicles along one of the busiest and most accident-prone routes in Nelson Mandela Bay have worsened as the stretch of the N2 at Colchester has been plunged into darkness for months.
Dozens of street lights have been destroyed, either by passing trucks or thieves, and stripped of the electrical wiring inside, and residents are concerned about the criminal element that the wanton vandalism is bringing to their quiet riverside village...
