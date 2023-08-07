×

Homeless drug users ‘flood’ War Memorial

Vagrants using heritage sites as places to live accused of being complicit in theft and vandalism

By Tshepiso Mametela - 07 August 2023

Vagrants are complicit in the vandalism of the War Memorial in Eighth Avenue, Walmer, and adding to its woes is the drug paraphernalia flooding the empty tomb honouring the dead from World War 1.

This is the word from Prince Alfred’s Guard Comrades’ Association secretary and SA Legion Port Elizabeth chair Terry Pattison...

