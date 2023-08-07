×

News

METRO MATTERS | Illegal dump a thorn in the side for Zwide residents

Problem has persisted for years with rats invading homes and foul smell hanging over area, they say

07 August 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Part of Mabopa Street in Zwide has turned into an illegal dump site, and residents clamouring for years to get tangible help from the municipality say their efforts have been fruitless, leaving the street in a continuous state of filth.

Municipal workers sent to clean up the area in June were redeployed and never returned...

Latest