METRO MATTERS | Illegal dump a thorn in the side for Zwide residents
Problem has persisted for years with rats invading homes and foul smell hanging over area, they say
Part of Mabopa Street in Zwide has turned into an illegal dump site, and residents clamouring for years to get tangible help from the municipality say their efforts have been fruitless, leaving the street in a continuous state of filth.
Municipal workers sent to clean up the area in June were redeployed and never returned...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.