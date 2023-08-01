×

News

Murder docket opened after burnt body found in Bethelsdorp

By Brandon Nel - 01 August 2023
Police are trying to identify a man whose burnt body was found behind an automotive business in Missionvale
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose charred remains were found at the back of an automotive business in Missionvale at the weekend.

Police said someone had come forward with information about the man, but his identity was yet to be confirmed.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of murder was under investigation.

“Algoa Park police attended to a complaint of a burnt body at the back of an automotive enterprise in Bethelsdorp Road on Sunday.

“On arrival, the community pointed out the body of an unknown man with severe burn wounds,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“No further information is available, the motive and the suspect/s involved [are] unknown, [and] the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man or tracing his family is urged to contact the Crime Stop hotline on 08600-10111.

“All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Latest