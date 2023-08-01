Heavy rains — but not a drop in taps for many
Rising dam levels cold comfort for exasperated residents as parts of Bay go dry for more than a week
As Nelson Mandela Bay residents celebrated the heavy downpour at the weekend, many still did not have a drop to drink due to infrastructure challenges which caused large parts of the city to go without water for days on end.
The state of the infrastructure is so bad that, just as officials thought they had fixed one leak, another would occur elsewhere...
