Lengthy jail terms for five truck hijackers

Five people arrested in 2021 for truck hijacking, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Kleinskool, were handed hefty sentences by the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
On February 9 2021 at about 12.30pm, an officer from the then-Nelson Mandela Bay detective trio task team was in Bethelsdorp when he witnessed in his rear-view mirror a truck being hijacked.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the officer also watched as the driver of the truck was forced out the vehicle and two suspects got in.
The detective immediately turned his vehicle around and chased after the truck, which had also made a U-turn.
The truck was being followed by a Suzuki vehicle with three occupants.
Shots were fired at the pursuing police vehicle.
The Gqeberha K9 unit, Kwazakele visible policing task team, flying squad and public order policing members provided backup.
The hijacked truck and the suspects’ vehicle were blocked off and the five suspects were arrested.
Two firearms were also recovered.
The accused remained in custody until the finalisation of the case on Wednesday.
Luzuko Mdwayi, 32, Cawe Mboneli Humphrey, 41, and Bari Vuyisa, age unknown, were found guilty of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
They were each sentenced to an effective 15 years’ in prison.
Zukisani Potelwa, 46, was sentenced to an effective 23 years for aggravated robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and kidnapping, while Mawethu Singqoto, 32, was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the conviction and sentencing.
Ncata said the sterling efforts and excellent synergy among the various units on the day had resulted in the successful prosecution.
“This marks a significant victory for justice and the tireless efforts of our members who worked diligently to ensure that these perpetrators account for their heinous actions.
“The crimes committed by these perpetrators are not only a threat to public safety, but also a challenge to the fabric of our communities.
“Through meticulous investigations and the support of our partners in the criminal justice system, these criminals will be behind bars for a long time.”
Lengthy jail terms for five truck hijackers
Image: 3D RENDERINGS/123RF
