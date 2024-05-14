Transnet disputes PE Harbour manganese concerns
Port authority says dust not from ore terminal and residents irate about grime, air and noise pollution have got it wrong
Transnet says it is confident the dust affecting Humewood and South End residents does not come from the PE Harbour manganese terminal.
The ports authority was responding to the outcry from residents in Gqeberha’s two easterly suburbs adjacent to the harbour manganese terminal who say they are overwhelmed with ore dust whenever the wind turns onshore...
