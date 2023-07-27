Another Nelson Mandela Bay bakery has been shut down pending investigations of alleged filthy and unhygienic conditions.
Gqeberha border policing members, the environmental health department, brand agents and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications shut down the bakery in Sanctor on Wednesday morning after inspecting the facility.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the environmental health department had received a tip-off about the alleged unhygienic and filthy bakery.
The bakery was closed under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, which covers hygienic requirements for the handling, transporting and storage of food.
“An inquiry is under investigation by the relevant authority,” Naidu said.
“The machinery and baking ingredients were confiscated.”
A biscuit factory in Korsten was shut down last week.
HeraldLIVE
Another Nelson Mandela Bay bakery shut down due to ‘filthy, unhygienic’ conditions
Image: SUPPLIED
