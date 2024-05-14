News

Edgy beachfront ad binned after blushing resident wades in

By Guy Rogers - 14 May 2024

An advertising company has binned an advert along the beachfront after the edgy wording had some residents blushing.

The advertisement, designed to sell space on street litter bins, urged aspirant advertisers to “Expose Yourself at the beach”...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read