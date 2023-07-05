Outage-plagued Algoa Park residents decry shoddy workmanship
Trenches dug by electricity department left unattended for weeks, worsening the blackouts and raising safety fears
Absolutely pathetic — that is how an Algoa Park resident described shoddy workmanship by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s electricity department, which left trenches with exposed wires all over the suburb, causing safety hazards and repeated outages.
In some instances, the trenches have been open for at least three months, resulting in explosions when they are filled with rainwater...
