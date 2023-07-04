JUST IN | Parole for Alison’s rapists
Nearly 30 years after Alison Botha was abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead by Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, the two men have been released on parole.
The department of correctional services confirmed that Du Toit and Kruger had been placed on parole, effectively from Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.